PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Police say that Terra Nova High School in Pacifica has been secured Friday afternoon while they work with administrators to investigate a rumor of some kind of threat.

According to authorities, a threatening statement posted online just after noon Friday.

The school campus is listed at 1450 Terra Nova Blvd.

The threat comes after a mass shooting at a Texas high school Friday morning that has left ten people including nine students dead and ten injured.

Additional details about the nature of the threat were not immediately available.

