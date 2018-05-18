By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two top-flight neo-psych bands share the stage at the Chapel in San Francisco’s Mission when local heroes Lumerians and Israeli experimental guitarist Yonatan Gat co-headline the venue Friday night.

Founded in 2006 by guitarists/keyboardists Tyler Green and Jason Miller, bassist Marc Melzer and drummer Chris Musgrave, Bay Area favorites Lumerians make hypnotic, pulsing songs that draw heavily on classic krautrock sounds (specifically Can and Neu), more experimental punk bands like Sonic Youth and the Butthole Surfers and global psychedelia. Though founded in San Francisco, the band would relocate to Oakland early on after finding a converted church where they were able to build their own recording studio.

With the addition of percussionist/synth player Luis Valdez, the band started releasing music in 2008 with its eponymous debut EP on the Subterranean Elephants label. The group would build a reputation for transporting live performances, aided in no small part by the retina-searing light show and projections used while onstage. Subsequent releases including a pair of efforts for Knitting Factory Records (their debut full length Transmalinnia in 2011 and the Horizon Structures the following year) and invitations to open for the likes of Killing Joke and My Bloody Valentine and appear at international psych music festivals including Roadburn in Holland and Levitation in Austin further solidified the band’s following.

Valdez would depart the group in 2011 to focus on his own popular darkwave project The Soft Moon, but the band has continued to be a consistent draw in the Bay Area and abroad, especially after adopting hooded robes and masks to their already otherworldly stage show. While Lumerians have not put out any new music since Transmissions from Telos Vol. III in 2014, the group is promising to preview songs from its forthcoming album Call of the Void at the Chapel.

For this show at the Chapel, Lumerians will be joined by experimental psych guitarist Yonatan Gat and his trio. While he didn’t start releasing records under his own name until 2014, Gat had established a name for himself as a founding member of frenetic garage-rock trio Monotonix a decade earlier. Delivering a style of high-energy rock heavily indebted to the MC5, Gat along with vocalist Ami Shalev and original drummer Ran Shimoni became notorious for their anarchic performances that led them to be banned from most venues in their hometown of Tel Aviv.

Known for setting up their instruments on the floor of clubs with their audience, clambering onto every available surface and setting themselves and their instruments on fire during their frenetic shows, Monotonix took to the road in 2006, playing over 400 concerts all over the world over the next two years. The band’s notoriety grew with its raucous sets at a number of festivals, eventually leading to a deal with Drag City Records in 2008.

The trio continued with it’s relentless touring schedule over the course of the next three years, issuing an EP, two albums and several singles before deciding to call it quits in 2011. Gat would relocate to New York City, taking several years refining his own music before releasing his first solo EP, Iberian Passages in 2014.

Stepping away from the chaotic punk of Monotonix, Gat explored an ecstatic style of guitar-focused global psychedelia that touched on Latin rhythms, gypsy folk and lilting Brazilian and Middle Eastern melodies that echoed the international sonic stew brewed by Sun City GIrls. The guitarist linked up with drummer Gal Lazar for subsequent recordings with such notables as Steve Albini and regular Thee Oh Sees/Ty Segall engineer Chris Woodhouse, tracking sprawling, hours-long improvisations and then editing the raw material mixed with field recordings from Gat’s travels into the final releases for the 2015 EP Physical Copy and the full length Director.

The guitarist’s latest effort Universalists expands on his earlier experiments, sampling from an enormous catalog of field recordings made by late Alan Lomax, one of the foremost folklorists and ethnomusicologists of the past century. The combination of Gat and his trio’s freewheeling improvisations and a travelogue of Lomax’s eclectic worldwide sounds makes for the musician’s most compelling solo venture yet. The two bands will be joined Friday night at the Chapel by SF-based space-rock duo Eye O, who released their hard-grooving debut recording Deux O & Debut last year.

Lumerians and Yonatan Gat

Friday, May 18, 8:30 p.m. $16-$18

The Chapel