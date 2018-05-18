SANTA CRFUZ (CBS SF) — A woman was wounded and a Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputy injured early Friday in a shooting in a heavily wooded rural area of Santa Cruz, authorities said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, two deputies were in the area Ocean Street Extension around 3:30 a.m when they encountered two individuals.

A confrontation ensued and one of the individual was shoot and a deputy injured. Authorities said the deputy was not shot and was expected to recover.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition was not released early Friday.

The incident remained under investigation. No further details were immediately available.