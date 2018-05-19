Filed Under:Cliff, Fall, Fort Funston, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – A man and his dog went over a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco.

The pair tumbled all the way to the beach below.

A team of rescuers from the San Francisco Fire Department came to his aid.

Cellphone video shows the man, wearing a gray sweater, getting up slowly.

He appears to be a little dazed in okay condition.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the victim was transported to Truama Center with moderate injuries.

The dog was not injured and is in the care of Animal Control.

