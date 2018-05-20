NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Two people were taken to the hospital from Lake Berryessa in Napa County after one victim became unconscious and a separate victim nearly drowned Sunday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol received reports of a 16-year-old boy who was drowning in Lake Berryessa at noon. A CHP helicopter arrived at the scene and found the victim on the beach in the Oak Shores area.

The boy initially appeared to be in critical condition, but he was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in stable condition and the CHP said he is expected to survive.

At about 2:40 p.m., the CHP received reports of an unconscious female victim in the same area of Lake Berryessa. Emergency responders arrived to provide medical aid and the woman was taken to the hospital.

The CHP advised beachgoers to stay hydrated as summer approaches, especially when out in the sun.