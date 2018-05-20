SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Monday is the last day to register to vote in the June 5 statewide primary election.

To vote, a person must be a California resident, at least 18 years old by Election Day and not be in prison or on parole for a felony conviction.



People who have moved or changed their name must re-register to vote, according to the Contra Costa County elections office.



People can register to vote at http://registertovote.ca.gov or fill out a paper card available at any City Hall, post office, library or election office.



California residents can check their voter registration status, polling place, mail-in ballot status and more by going to their county web page.

