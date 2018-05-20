SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A multi-vehicle collision on Highway 101 early Sunday morning in San Jose left at least one person dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported at 1:13 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 just north of the Oakland Road exit and near the northbound Interstate 880 onramp.

Multiple vehicles were reportedly involved in the collision.

After the collision, the CHP issued a Sig-alert, closing all northbound lanes south of Oakland Road.

All lanes reopened around 6 a.m.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed