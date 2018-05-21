AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — Firefighters have contained a 3- to 5-acre grass and oak woodland fire in American Canyon Monday afternoon, a Cal Fire captain said.

The fire in east American Canyon off American Canyon Road was reported around noon, Capt. Leah Simmons-Davis said.

It was burning near houses on Via Bellagio, and American Canyon Road was closed between Flosden Road and Interstate Highway 80, Simmons-Davis said. None of the homes were evacuated.

The American Canyon Fire Protection District and the Napa County Fire Department also responded to the fire. The cause is under investigation.

