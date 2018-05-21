SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was killed Monday morning when he fell off the mezzanine level of San Francisco International Airport’s Terminal No. 3 and landed in the baggage area below, officials said.

Doug Yakel, the airport’s public information officer, described the man as being in his late 50-early 60s, but did not known if he was a visitor to the airport or an arriving passenger.

The circumstances surrounding the fall were still under investigation. The identity of the man has not been released.

No other information was immediately available.