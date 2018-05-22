WEST COVINA, CA (CBS Local) – A rookie K-9 officer in California has already made a big impression on his new department after finding nearly 60 pounds of meth in a suspect’s car.

Rye is the newest K-9 in the West Covina Police Department. The pup recently learned how to sniff out drugs and received his field certification in narcotic detection in April, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The fresh-faced recruit looked like an old pro when officers stopped a driver on May 19. West Covina Police say the 2010 Nissan was pulled over for a driving violation when they allegedly found methamphetamine on the driver’s seat. Officers called in Rye for a more thorough search and the K-9 discovered “two hidden compartments” where the rest of the drugs were stored.

Traffic Stop leads to Arrest of Suspect

The 60 pounds of meth were hidden in spaces under the driver’s seat and front passenger’s seat. Officers immediately arrested 28-year-old Pedro Lopez and charged him with possessing and transporting narcotics.

West Covina Police noted that this was Rye’s very first drug bust in a photo on Twitter, where the four-legged officer posed with the valuable evidence.