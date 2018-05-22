SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman armed with a machete attacked another woman during an argument Monday afternoon in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, sending the victim to the hospital, police said.

Around 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Turk Street.

There, officers learned that the 55-year-old victim was sitting on the sidewalk when the suspect, a 56-year-old woman, approached her. When the two women began arguing, the suspect pulled out a machete and cut the victim, according to police.

The suspect then fled east on Turk Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers were able to eventually able to catch up with the suspect and arrested her. Police did not release her name.

