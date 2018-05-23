(KPIX 5) — One of the nation’s largest state agencies says it’s finally removing Social Security numbers from a document mailed every two weeks to millions of Californians, three years after it told KPIX 5 and lawmakers it had already removed the numbers.

Following our reporting in 2015, the Employment Development Department (EDD) agreed to stop putting millions of California’s at risk for ID theft by printing full social security numbers on clearly-marked, bi-weekly mailed documents.

Now, KPIX 5 has learned that was just one of the promises the EDD failed to keep. Despite assurances from the agency, it continues to put millions at risk of identity theft and won’t let online enrollees opt out of duplicate mailings with their SSN.

We shared our findings with Gov. Jerry Brown’s office, which oversees the EDD; and Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has the power to take legal action. Both declined to comment, referring us back to the EDD.

EDD Director Patrick Henning has repeatedly declined our request for an interview. However, after three years and over 100 emails, the agency’s head of communications finally agreed to talk.

Deputy Director of Communications Loree Levey acknowledged that there are no immediate plans to stop printing Social Security numbers on hundreds of mailed forms sent to millions of people. She also said the agency doesn’t know how many people it’s compromised so far.

Meanwhile, consumer advocates are calling on Attorney General Becerra and Gov. Brown to take action and force the agency to stop putting Californians at risk.