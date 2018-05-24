Filed Under:California Governor's Race, Campaign 2018, John Cox, President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is announcing its support for California businessman John Cox’s campaign for governor, building upon Trump’s endorsement in the state’s crowded primary election.

Lara Trump, a senior adviser to Trump’s campaign, says the campaign will lend support to Cox in the primary. She says Cox is “a conservative who has the strength and vision to cut taxes in California.”

Trump is hoping to maximize Republican chances of securing a spot on the ballot this November. Cox faces a Republican assemblyman, Travis Allen, and several Democratic candidates in the primary.

John Cox, Republican candidate for California Governor. (John Cox Campaign)

California’s Democratic lieutenant governor, Gavin Newsom, is the favorite to win June 5, but Republicans hope that the remaining Democrats will split the vote enough to allow one of the GOP candidates onto the ballot in November.

