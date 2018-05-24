by Christine Samra

(KPIX 5) — Memorial Day weekend is just days away, and if you still haven’t made plans for the long weekend, there are many spots within the Bay Area to visit for a perfect staycation – with the help of an website that tracks where celebrities have spent quality time.

San Francisco is one of the Top 10 travel destinations for this long weekend, according to Priceline. Many celebrities spend their vacations here in the City by the Bay. So, what better way to enjoy your staycation like one?

Travel website, Galuxsee.com allows users to search, save and share travel plans based on where celebrities have been. The website lets you look up locations where celebrities have checked in on social media so you can, as the website says, “follow in famous footsteps”.

“If you want something free, Kourtney Kardashian just recently went to Marshall’s Beach. It’s got this great view of the Golden Gate Bridge,” said Galuxsee owner Karli Mullane. “Chelsea Handler went hiking in the Marin Headlands.”

“The Museum Of Ice Cream is still super popular,” she added.

Not feeling San Francisco? There are a ton of places to see and visit in the Napa and Sonoma Valley, including many of the wineries recovering from last year’s wildfires, which could use a boost in business.

Galuxsee will also allow you to search by location. A quick search of “Napa” on Galuxsee showed Carrie Underwood checked in at Italics Winegrowers in Napa.

A former TV reporter, Mullane has been following Hollywood stars since she was a kid. She says on her website she studies Hollywood’s stars for inspiration “be it the places they go, the products they use, or the pastimes they make popular — so I can add a little A-list to my everyday.”

Christine Samra is a web and social media producer for KPIX 5. You can follow her on Twitter.