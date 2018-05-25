NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Two victims were shot and a suspect in custody Friday in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis middle school, authorities said.

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, said that the victims in Friday morning’s attack at Noblesville West Middle School were being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information was available about the victims.

Orem said the suspect was believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem said they were being taken to Noblesville High School’s gym, where their families can pick them up.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.