(CBS SF) — Ayesha Curry is lashing out against some Houston Rockets fans, saying she was harassed after last night’s Warriors playoff loss.

Curry, who is eight months pregnant, claimed a Rockets fan bumped her belly as she was leaving Houston’s Toyota Center.

HAHAHAHAHA @ayeshacurry HEY SAVE THAT SALT FOR YOUR SHITTY COOKING SHOW!! LMAO MAD AF #ROCKETS pic.twitter.com/l7IHuguUXo — Houston Corey (@HoustonCorey713) May 25, 2018

On Twitter, Curry responded to a video post which apparently was shot after the incident, showing her confronting a Rockets fan who was taunting her. In the tweet, saying “…this man bumped me in my 8 month pregnant belly asking and I quote ‘doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?’”

Curry also questioned why the person with the camera continued to follow and taunt her. In the video, Curry is seen grabbing the man’s cigarette and throwing it at him.

The person who tweeted the video disputed Curry’s claim that she was bumped, calling her a liar.

hey can yall atleast allow the other side to be told? she is a liar. Multiple witnesses. Nobody touched her. She actually assaulted the guy by stealing his cig and throwing it in his face. https://t.co/WdsZJcTXGm — Houston Corey (@HoustonCorey713) May 25, 2018

Another person who claimed to have shot the video tweeted that he apologized to Curry for the gut comment after seeing she was pregnant, but also said he didn’t bump or touch her.

Ayesha Curry is no stranger to run-ins when the Warriors play on the road. During the 2016 NBA Finals, she was criticized for a tweet saying the game was “absolutely rigged for money” after Stephen Curry was ejected for an angry outburst upon fouling out of Game 6.

She later apologized for the tweet. Earlier she had posted a series of tweets detailing how players’ families were delayed in being allowed to enter Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena.

Ayesha Curry hosts her own show on the Food Network and is a popular social media personality with 5.5 million followers on Instagram and nearly 1 million on Twitter.