SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A disabled San Francisco Municipal Railway light-rail train that derailed Friday morning near the Castro station has been cleared and regular underground service has resumed, according to Muni officials.

The incident occurred on the K-Ingleside line around 6:45 a.m., Muni spokesman Paul Rose said.

The derailment caused delays along the system well into the morning rush hour commute. Shuttle buses were put in place to take riders between the West Portal and Castro stations.

The SFMTA announced that the disabled train had been cleared shortly before 12:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported and the cause for the derailment is under investigation, according to Rose.

It was not immediately clear if the derailment caused damage to the train or subway tunnel.

