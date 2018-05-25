(CNN) — Three women were struck in an apparent hit-and-run near Portland State University in Portland, Oregon, on Friday morning, according to police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley.

The women were on the sidewalk when they were struck, Burley said. The vehicle and the driver have not been located.

It was too early to say whether the incident was intentional, Burley said at a press conference.

Police officers and emergency medical personnel immediately responded, Burley said, and the women received medical attention before being taken to a hospital.

Two are believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Burley, while the third has “serious” injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A fourth person may also have been injured, Burley said, but police believe that person left the area before authorities were on the scene.

Information about the incident has been shared with law enforcement agencies in the area, Burley said.

Erik Robinson, a spokesman for Oregon Health and Science University Hospital, said the hospital had received three patients. One is in critical condition, one in serious condition and the third in fair condition.

