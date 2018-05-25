TRUCKEE (CBS SF) – As the Memorial Day Weekend crowd began its annual migration to the Lake Tahoe area Friday, Mother Nature delivered a bit of a wintry surprise.

A low pressure system moving through the San Francisco Bay Area was whipping up thundershowers in the Central Valley and snow flurries in the Sierra.

The National Weather Service warned of as much as a foot of snow at the higher altitudes.

“The highest peaks around Tahoe above 10,000 feet such as Mt. Rose could potentially receive up to a foot of snow!” the weather service forecasters said.

A winter weather advisory was issued for the greater Lake Tahoe area until 5 am. Saturday above 8,000 feet.

Accumulations will be the 1-3 inches range, forecasters said, with some areas getting 6 inches. Included in the advisory were high elevation hiking trails around the Lake Tahoe area.

The storm will begin moving out of the Tahoe area by late Saturday morning, giving way to more normal Memorial Day weekend conditions.

Temperatures will rise from the 50s and 60s Saturday to the 70s on Sunday.