OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fireworks at the end of an A’s game might have set off the fire that blazed in a roofing materials yard near the Oakland Coliseum BART station Friday night, though the cause is undetermined and still under investigation, a battalion chief said Saturday.

The fire raged just as tens of thousands of people were leaving a concert and an A’s game at the Coliseum complex Friday night. Five Oakland Fire Department engines responded to the blaze around 10:40 p.m., the fire department said on social media.

The cause is undetermined and under investigation, though sparks from fireworks set off at the end of the A’s game might have ignited the pallets and roofing materials that burned at the ABC Supply Company at 7217 San Leandro St., Oakland Fire Battalion Chief Ian McWhorter said.

“The bridge from the stadium and the arena to the (BART) station was closed and people were trying to scramble up the dirt embankment to get to the station until police ordered them to turn back,” said Sam Delson of Sacramento, who attended the concert by 1960s icon Paul Simon at the Oracle Arena. He posted the comment on social media.

The bridge closure was only temporary, according to the battalion chief.

“Before I left, everyone was crossing the bridge,” said McWhorter.

About five fire engines responded to the blaze, using fire-extinguishing agents and finishing off with foam to blanket the material to prevent the fire from rekindling, McWhorter said.

There should be no effect on the A’s game Saturday, the battalion chief said.

