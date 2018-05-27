Filed Under:Crime, Dolores Park, Fight, San Francisco, Stabbing
San Francisco police cars (Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after a stabbing at San Francisco’s Dolores Park.

Police responded to the park at 7:20 p.m. to reports of a fight and found a man with stab wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police detained several people in connection to the stabbing but they haven’t yet arrested any suspects.

