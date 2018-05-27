40TH ANNUAL CARNAVAL SAN FRANCISCO GRAND PARADE: WATCH LIVE at 10am PT
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters have controlled a fire on Mariposa Street near Interstate Highway 280 that broke out in San Francisco Sunday morning but the Mariposa off- and on-ramps remain closed, fire and police officials said.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. and originated in the sub-basement of a commercial structure at the intersection of Mariposa and 18th streets, Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said.

Firefighters controlled the blaze by 6:45 a.m., and crews are expected to stay at the site for some time to do cleanup, Baxter said.

The freeway ramps were shut down because there was firefighting equipment on the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a travel advisory because there was no estimated time as to when the ramps would open.

No injuries have been reported in the blaze and Baxter said the fire didn’t damage the freeway overpass.

