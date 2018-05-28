SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after fleeing his vehicle following a car crash near the Robin Williams Tunnel in Marin County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said officers responded to an overturned SUV on southbound U.S. Highway 101 at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses told officers that the car overturned and a large group of teenagers, more than the car’s capacity, crawled out into the roadway.

A CHP helicopter arrived to the scene and officers saw the driver of the vehicle flee the scene. The helicopter tracked the man as he fled west into a wooded area near the freeway.

Sausalito police and CHP officers went into the woods and found Angel Negronclay, 18, hiding in the area. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, felony hit and run causing injury and driving without a license.

Five people in the car ranged from 16 to 21, according to the CHP, and they were treated at the scene by medics and released.

