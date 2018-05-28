Filed Under:680, CHP, Hit and run, Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A minivan carrying a vacationing Southern California family careened into a roadside drainage ditch Monday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Officer John Fransen said the eight occupants of the minivan — seven adults and a 3-year-old child — were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the early Monday morning crash.

Fransen said the 2017 white Toyota Sienna minivan was driving northbound on I-680 just south of Interstate Highway 580 when it swerved 150 feet off the highway into the canal.

Authorities said they were searching for a blue car that they believed rear-ended the minivan and then fled the scene.

