OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A third mutilated dog was found Monday afternoon in the same part of Oakland where two horrifically injured dogs were discovered in a trash heap earlier this weekend.

The dog found Monday is being cared for at the Oakland Animal Services emergency vet clinic.

Rescuers say the cases are too similar; all involve German Shepherd puppies about four months old. Two were suffering from severely broken jaws and all three found in the same place.

The first two dogs were found at 89th and G Streets in Oakland on Saturday night.

On Monday afternoon, Animal Services officials made another horrifying discovery was made when a third four-month-old German Shepherd puppy was found possibly tortured and dumped in the same pile of garbage.

“We searched everywhere when the puppies were picked up and we were out there again yesterday searching, and he wasn’t out there,” said Pali Boucher of Rocket Dog Rescue. “So this is a new puppy that has a new broken jaw.”

Two of the dogs had badly broken jaws, while the third was missing a paw on one of her hind legs.

“It’s incomprehensible to me that someone would intentionally just grab an animal and break its bones,” said Boucher.

She said after assessing the injuries to the two dogs suffering jaw injuries, this could be a serial animal torture case.

“It’s a similar break. It’s exactly the same break where the other puppy’s jaw had been broken on both sides,” said Boucher.

Representatives with Oakland Animal Services said they aren’t sure the cases are connected, but say they are deeply disturbed and concerned.

Oakland police are now getting involved in the investigation.

“To see these animals smashed and to not know how many more animals are going to be hurt before this person is found is just terrifying,” said Boucher

Bay Area based Pet Food Express is now offering a $5,000 reward for information about the cases.

“We are offering the reward to encourage someone to come forward who has information about who is harming these puppies so we can stop it from happening again,” Pet Food Express owner Michael Levy said in a statement. “We are all animal lovers at Pet Food Express and want to protect them as best we can.”