PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — A mini-van carrying a vacationing Southern California family careened into a roadwide drainage ditch off Highway 680 after being rear-ended by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol officer John Fransen said the minivan’s eight occupants — seven adults and a 3-year-old child — were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fransen said the 2017 white Toyota Sienna minivan was driving northbound on I-680 just south of Interstate Highway 580 when it swerved 150 feet off the highway into the canal.

“The CHP is investigating if it was possibly a hit-and-run collision or a solo collision,” Fransen said.

Authorities said it appears that white mini-van was struck by a blue car that sped away from the scene. No further details about the car have been released.