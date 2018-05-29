SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and four others suffered minor injuries after a stolen vehicle allegedly driven by another 13-year-old boy collided with another vehicle after an attempted traffic stop in San Jose on Monday night, according to police.



San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said officers spotted a stolen 1995 Honda Accord in the area of McLaughlin Avenue and Tully Road around 10:13 p.m. Monday. The driver then fled northbound with McLaughlin Avenue with its lights off.



Garcia said officers didn’t pursue the suspect, but broadcast the last know direction the vehicle was traveling.



The vehicle eventually collided into a 2014 Ford C-Max that was turning east from McLaughlin Avenue onto Bacchus Drive in what Garcia said was nearly a head-on collision, and eventually struck a traffic pole before skidding to a stop.



The teenage driver of the stolen Honda was trapped in the vehicle but extricated and arrested at the scene, Garcia said.

Two others, a 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy attempted to flee but were also taken into custody. There is no update on the condition of the 13-year-old male passenger who suffered major injuries.



The driver of the Ford suffered injuries not considered life threatening.

