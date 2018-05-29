DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched effectively into the sixth inning and doubled in Colorado’s three-run fourth Tuesday night, leading the Rockies to an 11-4 win over the San Francisco Giants, who lost two pitchers to injury — including starter Jeff Samardzija.

David Dahl had a two-run homer off reliever Cory Gearrin as part of Colorado’s four-run seventh, the first pinch-hit homer of his career.

Trevor Story added a run-scoring triple and Nolan Arenado, Gerardo Parra and Ian Desmond each had an RBI double for the Rockies, who have won 12 of their last 13 games against the Giants at Coors Field.

Evan Longoria hit two home runs and Buster Posey also went deep for the Giants. All three were solo shots. It was Longoria’s 18th career multihomer game and his first since July 17, 2016, with Tampa Bay.

Freeland (5-5) tossed 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on eight hits, including homers by Longoria and Posey. The left-hander struck out three and walked none.

Samardzija (1-4) left after one inning because of tightness in his pitching shoulder. He threw 23 pitches, allowing three hits and two runs. He was replaced by rookie right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez who was making his major league debut.

The younger Rodriguez, called up Monday from Triple-A Sacramento, went 3 1/3 innings and allowed four runs — one earned. He was removed after being struck in the right calf area by a line drive off the bat of Desmond with one out in the fifth.

Leading 2-0, the Rockies took advantage of some sloppy defense by the Giants to add three unearned runs in the fourth. Rodriguez fanned the first two hitters he faced before Freeland doubled. Second baseman Kelby Tomlinson failed to handle Charlie Blackmon’s grounder for his second error of the night, allowing Freeland to score. Blackmon advanced to third on a throwing error by first baseman Brandon Belt, and Parra and Arenado followed with RBI doubles.

Tomlinson made a third error when his high toss on Story’s eighth-inning fielder’s choice pulled shortstop Brandon Crawford off second base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner is scheduled to make his second minor league rehab start Thursday, at Class A San Jose. He is slated to throw between 70 and 75 pitches and provided he comes out of the outing well, he’s expected to be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list. “Hopefully, knock on wood, all goes well, he feels fine when he comes out of it, and he’ll be pitching for us,” manager Bruce Bochy said. Bumgarner broke his left hand in his final spring training game against Kansas City on March 23 when he was struck by a line drive. He pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in his first rehab start for Triple-A Sacramento last Saturday.

Rockies: Dahl was held out of the starting lineup because of a sore left shin after he collided at second base Monday night with Crawford.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Derek Holland (2-6, 4.73 ERA) makes his third career start against the Rockies on Wednesday. He is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in his previous outings.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (5-6, 5.40) faces the Giants at Coors Field for the first time. He has gone 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in four previous starts, all in San Francisco.

