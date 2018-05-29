SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The median price for homes sold last month in the San Francisco Bay Area was a new record, according to data from CoreLogic, a market research firm.

The price rose to $850,000, up $20,000 from the previous peak set in March.

Year-over-year, the median home price is up $100,000 or 13.3 percent.

CoreLogic analyst Andrew LePage said while the area has experienced strong gains in home prices, part of the increase was due to a shift in the mix of homes sold.

LePage said a higher share of sales occurred in mid- to high-priced areas.

