DUBLIN (CBS SF) —All lanes of westbound Interstate Highway 580 are now clear after a multiple-vehicle collision blocked multiple lanes early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said five vehicles were involved in the collision that closed at least the two right lanes of the freeway just west of the interchange with Interstate Highway 680 around 5 a.m.

Nobody was injured in the collision, according to the CHP.

No further information was immediately available.

