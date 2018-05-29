SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A suspect allegedly knocked a man off his scooter in downtown San Francisco on Monday evening and then rode off on it, according to police.

The robbery occurred around 6:45 p.m. near Larkin and Hemlock streets, police said.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was riding his scooter when the suspect used his dog to push the man off. The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, then rode away and remains at large, police said.

•ALSO READ: Electric Scooter Riders on Bay Bridge Caught on Camera

The victim was injured but did not go to the hospital, according to police.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.