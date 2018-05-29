Filed Under:Autopilot, Crash, Laguna Beach, Tesla, Tesla Autopilot, Tesla Motors

LAGUNA BEACH, Orange County (AP) — Authorities say a Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode crashed into a parked police cruiser in Southern California.

Police Sgt. Jim Cota says the officer was not in the cruiser at the time of the crash Tuesday in Laguna Beach.

Cota says the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries.

The police SUV ended up with its two passenger-side wheels on a sidewalk.

Tesla’s semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other collisions. The carmaker says the function is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch