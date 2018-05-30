Location of 3.1 earthquake just north of Concord. (US Geological Survey)

CONCORD (CBS SF) — A 3.1-magnitude earthquake was reported in the East Bay Wednesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 3:57 p.m. and was centered 1.9 miles northwest of Concord, the USGS said.

There was no immediate report of any damage or injuries.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.