NEW YORK (AP) — Roseanne Barr is partly blaming Ambien for the tweet that led to her show’s cancellation, but the maker of the insomnia drug quickly retorted that “racism is not a known side effect.”

Hours after ABC axed her show for her offensive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett — and quickly breaking a promise to stay off Twitter — the comedian was back on the social media platform.

She urged people not to defend her and said of her Jarrett tweet that she was “ambien tweeting” at 2 a.m.

That led to the response on Twitter by the drug maker Sanofi.

ABC canceled the reboot of “Roseanne” on Tuesday following Barr’s racist tweet that referred to Jarrett as a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.” Barr apologized and deleted her Monday-night tweet, calling it a “bad joke,” but the damage had already been done.

Late Tuesday, Barr tweeted a second apology to the writers and co-stars of the show and urging people not to feel sorry for her. She also highlighted supporters’ tweets that criticized ABC and two of its personalities, Joy Behar and Keith Olbermann.

She also retweeted a meme that juxtaposed shots of President Donald Trump next to orangutans, and an image of Jarrett next to a picture of a “Planet of the Apes” actress.

The defiant tweetstorm capped a day that saw Barr resoundingly criticized by fellow actors, cast mates and others, and abandoned by several companies, including her talent agency, ICM Partners.

The revival of the comedy was a surprise smash for ABC, owned by the Walt Disney Co., and was counted on to lead the network’s fortunes next season. Its first new episode in March was seen by more than 25 million people, with delayed viewing counted in, numbers that are increasingly rare in network television. ABC expected advertisers to pay millions of dollars for the chance to be seen during commercial breaks on television’s most popular comedy after “The Big Bang Theory.”

And it was all killed in a 53-character tweet.