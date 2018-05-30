CONCORD (CBS SF) – A massive fire that burned down an apartment complex under construction in Concord last month has been determined by federal investigators to be arson, a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District spokesman said Wednesday.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made the determination, Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said.

The three-alarm blaze that started early on the morning of April 24 caused an estimated $55 million in damage at the 180-unit complex planned as the second phase of the Renaissance Square apartments on Concord Boulevard near Galindo Street.

The fire was similar to others involving large apartment buildings under construction in Oakland and Emeryville in 2016 and 2017 that were also determined to be arson.

The ATF announced last July a $100,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

