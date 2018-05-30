SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in a stairwell at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, according to the city.

Rachel Kagan, spokeswoman for the city’s Department of Public Health said in a statement:

The body of a woman was discovered today on the grounds of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, in the stairway of the power plant building. It was discovered at approximately 1pm by a member of the hospital staff. The case is being investigated right now by the Department of Public Health, San Francisco Sheriff, San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco Fire Department.

No other information was immediately available. The health department was scheduled to give more details during a 4:30 pm PT press conference.

In 2013, a patient that went missing was found dead nine days later on an outdoor stairwell. The family of the woman filed a lawsuit against the city of San Francisco, which settled the suit for $3 million.