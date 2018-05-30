ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Alameda County fire officials confirm crews are responding to seven grass fires in Byron near Mountain House Road and Grantline Road in the Altamont area near Byron.

The Grant Fire as it is being referred to by CalFire is burning about seven miles east of the Altamont Pass.

According to the CalFire public information officer, the first call on the fire came in at about 1 p.m. with a report of two separate fires. The number quickly jumped up to seven fires within an hour, authorities said.

At about 2:38 p.m., CalFire officials tweeted that the seven fires had consumed over 40 acres, but less than 15 minutes later announced the fires had already grown to 400 acres, largely due to the 15-30 mph winds out of the west cutting through the area.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., CalFire updated the size to 500 acres.

The Byron-Bethany Irrigation District Twitter account has posted several videos showing smoke from the fires, saying they are burning east of Byron Highway, in the vicinity of the Clifton Court Forebay.

Emergency crews arriving on scene now. Helicopter with Cal Fire performing water drops. pic.twitter.com/iOpgJLrD0J — Byron-Bethany I.D. (@ByronBethanyID) May 30, 2018

Dublin CHP said Mountain House Road was closed at Grantline Road

So far, there is no information on possible evacuations, but video from Chopper 5 showed at least two structures and a trailer have already been destroyed in addition to some sort of vehicle, possibly a boat.

There are reports of structures threatened on the southern side of the town of Byron. High winds in the area are contributing to the quick spread of the fires.

Crews from Alameda County Fire, Contra Costa County Fire, and East Contra Costa County Fire are on the scene trying to contain the fires with CalFire providing air support.