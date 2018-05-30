LAKE CHARLES, LA (CBS Local) – A Buffalo Wild Wings in Louisiana is stepping up to help a local homeless man after one of their servers allegedly left a vulgar note on a customer’s receipt.

The wing chain in Lake Charles is under fire after an employee reportedly wrote “For Homeless F—! Let sit and get gross,” on a homeless man’s order on Memorial Day. Multiple workers were allegedly involved in the cruel act, with another person writing “I love you” under the server’s message.

Buffalo Wild Wings is giving a customer free wings for a year, a gift card, and donating a "couple hundred wings" to a local homeless shelter after a derogatory remark was found on a customer's receipt. >> https://t.co/J2nAquU1mc pic.twitter.com/QYastyj2ns — WAFB (@WAFB) May 29, 2018

When the homeless man saw his order ticket he shared his outrage with other customers in the restaurant, sparking one woman to confront the chain’s management. “I was just really upset about it, like why would you do that, especially, and he said, ‘You all know that I’m homeless, I don’t have anywhere to live,’ and it just really upset me,” Kailynn Weston said, via WAFB.

“And I was like, ‘That’s not okay, one, for someone to treat a customer like that, let alone a customer in his condition,” the 26-year-old added.

Customers reportedly demanded that the employees involved face discipline. This was a request that Buffalo Wild Wings agreed with. “It’s embarrassing for this gentleman and it’s very inhumane on the part of the employees,” regional manager Ray Rhodes told reporters after announcing that the workers were fired. “It’s not our culture and it’s not who we are.”

Buffalo Wild Wings is also giving the homeless customer a year of free wings at their restaurants and presented him with a gift card to buy some new clothes with.

The restaurant chain also stepped up by donating several hundred wings to a local homeless outreach center. “In 7 years that I’ve been doing this we have never given out Wings. I think this is their new favorite!!” Kelli Tidwell Stawecki of Water’s Edge Gathering Church wrote on Facebook.