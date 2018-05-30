SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Chevron employees have marched in the San Francisco Pride Parade for decades, but how did this proud tradition begin?

Brent Lok was an organizer and among those who marched first in the 1990s.

“We wanted to march in the gay pride parade as an employee group,” he said. “So we created a banner and a t-shirt.”

The t-shirt was a simply white shirt with the words — “People Are.” — written across the chest with a pink triangle.

“The t-shirt was based on at that time a very popular Chevron ad that had a tag line that said ‘People Do,’ he said. “So basically it said people are gay.”

Dawn Lemoine was also among that first parade contingent.

“It was scary but proud to walk down the streets of San Francisco saying we are Chevron,” she said.