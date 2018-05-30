Debris found on the beach near Pacifica. (U.S. Coast Guard)

PACIFICA (CBS SF) — The U.S. Coast Guard Wednesday evening was searching for a possible shipwreck off the coast of Pacifica after finding debris including clothes, life jackets and pieces of a wooden boat in the water.

As of 4:58 p.m., there weren’t any reports of overdue vessels or accidents but Coast Guard officials are circulating a picture showing a piece of a boat in the sand and asking the public if anybody recognizes it or knows who the boat might belong to.

Anyone with information about the boat is asked to call Coast Guard Sector San Francisco at (510) 399-3547.

