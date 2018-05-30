OAKLAND (CBS SF) – On the eve of the Golden State Warriors fourth straight NBA Finals appearance, the team said forward Andre Iguodala will not play in Game 1 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night.

The team announced Wednesday that Iguodala is “making progress,” but continues to have pain from a bone bruise and inflammation of the nerve surrounding his left knee.

Iguodala has missed four games since he was injured during Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Houston Rockets.

Andre Iguodala injury update: pic.twitter.com/nkmrQNTRbt — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 30, 2018

Iguodala’s impact is well known to the Cavaliers. He was voted NBA Finals MVP of the 2015 playoffs for his defense of Cleveland star LeBron James.

The Warriors said he would be re-evaluated by the team’s medical staff before Game 2 on Sunday.