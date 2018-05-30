Filed Under:Carjacking, Crime, San Francisco, Taxi Driver, Yellow Cab

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman attacked a Yellow Cab taxi driver Tuesday night in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood and then carjacked him, according to police.

The incident occurred around 9:35 p.m. near Pennsylvania Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street.

Once inside the taxi, the woman allegedly started hitting the driver, a 43-year-old man, causing him to stop the car. When the driver then got out of the vehicle, the woman jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, who was not armed, was described as being in her 20s.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

