BYRON (CBS SF) – A series of wind-driven fires burning in eastern Alameda and Contra Costa counties since Wednesday afternoon are 80 percent contained as of Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The seven fires, collectively referred to as the Grant Fire by Cal Fire officials, were first reported around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the vicinity of West Grant Line and Mountain House roads in Alameda County and near Camino Diablo in Contra Costa County.

Winds in the area on Wednesday evening were estimated at 30-40 mph, Cal Fire officials said.

A couple of outbuildings have been destroyed but no injuries have been reported, according to Cal Fire.

