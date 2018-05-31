OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An airline is showing its Golden State Warriors pride ahead of the start of the NBA Finals with a larger-than-life image of Kevin Durant.

A 50 foot wide image of last year’s NBA Finals MVP debuted on both sides of an Alaska Airlines jet which landed Thursday morning at Oakland International Airport.

It's game day and we just unveiled the perfect good luck charm for @KDTrey5! To celebrate our newest livery and his team's achievement, we’re giving 10 fans a chance to win roundtrip flights. Retweet and follow @AlaskaAir by 6/3/18 to enter. Rules: https://t.co/Dbo52qaHjA pic.twitter.com/ldMMiUUnND — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) May 31, 2018

Alaska Flight 334 was wrapped in more than 30 decal pieces covering the 560 square feet of the Boeing 737, ahead of Thursday night’s NBA Finals Game 1 tipoff against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The flight originated in Seattle, where Durant played his first year of professional basketball as a member of the Seattle SuperSonics before the team relocated to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder.

Passengers were greeted with a celebration and pep rally at the airport gate. Durant is working with Alaska Airlines to develop programs and support groups for at-risk youth in the Bay Area, according to the airline.