SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Activists in San Francisco’s Mission District have blocked a part of Valencia Street Thursday morning to protest what they say is exploitation of the neighborhood by tech companies.

The action is happening at Valencia and 24th streets and began around 8:45 a.m.

Several buses shuttling tech company employees are being blocked because of the protest and activists have gathered and piled up scooters.

According to the protesters, longtime Mission residents have been displaced and evicted due to gentrification.

