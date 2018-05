SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Offices of several teachers unions were damaged in a two-alarm fire in San Jose early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the fire broke out at the offices on 888 South Capitol Avenue shortly after 2:00 a.m.

There are no reports of any injuries and nothing to indicate anyone was inside at the time.

The building houses offices for the California Teachers Association, the Evergreen Teachers Association and the Mount Hamilton CTA.

No word on a possible cause.