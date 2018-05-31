(CBSDFW.COM/CBS LOCAL) – A new study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health suggests seafood could also give your sex life a boost.

It suggests that couples who load up on fruits from the sea tend to have more sex and conceive faster than other couples trying to get pregnant.

The study is welcome news for one couple who enjoys both seafood and its sexy impact on their sex life.

“There’s some truth to it… in fact we’re about to head out to test that theory here if I get my oysters,” said John Siener over lunch.

His partner Belle Hayes wasn’t surprised by the findings either.

“I’m not surprised at all. Seafood makes him very happy no matter what time of day it is,” she said.

Tulane endocrinologist Dr. Franck Mauvais-Jarvis speculates one reason for the outcome is that in general people who eat seafood are more health-minded.

“So you can expect them to have more physical activity, to take more vitamins, to eat other healthy food and therefore to have healthier sexual life,” said Dr. Mauvais-Jarvis.

Seafood is an important source of protein and nutrients. Mauvais-Jarvis said other studies have shown that fish high in omega three fatty acids like salmon and tuna increase the quality of couples’ sperm and eggs having a positive impact on the new embryo. But concerns over mercury pollution cause some women to stop eating fish when trying to conceive. So half of pregnant women eat far less than the recommended amount.

Couples in the study ate seafood eight times a month.