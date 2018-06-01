SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Evangelist Franklin Graham rolled into the heart of California’s Silicon Valley Thursday night for an event that was equal parts political rally and religious revival meeting.

More than 2,000 followers came to the Great America Amphitheater to hear the message delivered by the son of famed evangelist Billy Graham.

Standing outside the event, Graham told reporters his mission was to encourage Christian conservatives to vote both in next week’s June primary and the November election.

“I want to encourage our Christians to vote,” he said. “I think we need the Christian voice in politics today.”

Graham said that was especially true in California where he says the ‘Blue Wall’ of the Democratic Party is dividing the state.

“A person who identifies themselves as progressive pretty much are God-less,” he said. “I want to go pierce that Blue Wall, not for politics, but for Jesus Christ.”

Rally attendee Steven Larson said he identifies with the message.

“When you take God out of everything, we see all the boundaries are spread out, so I think we need to get God back into it,” he told KIX 5. “A lot of these problems are going to be resolved.”

Graham told reporters it was divine power that helped elect President Donald Trump.

“He didn’t have the Democrats, of course they were against him, the Republican Party was against him, I think somehow God put him in office,” he told reporters. “I don’t know. I can’t explain it.”

Although his message was strongly anti-progressive, Graham said he wasn’t there to support any candidate or party. He said it was time to establish a Christian Party.

“I’d like to see every church put up a couple candidates,” he said. “Maybe for school board, maybe for city council.”