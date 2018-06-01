APTOS (CBS SF) — Santa Cruz County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 15-year-old Watsonville teen Friday in connection with a brutal hammer assault inside an Aptos home early Memorial Day morning.

Deputies said the teen had been booked into juvenile hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. Detectives were continuing their investigation into identifying other suspects in the case.

“This assault was beyond stupid and these suspects are fortunate nobody is dead as a result of this attack,” said Sheriff Jim Hart. “Our deputies are going to find every one of the suspects, they should turn themselves in now.”

Deputies said several masked suspects entered a garage in the 100 block of Monte Vista Drive early Monday morning and attacked three teenage boys — two of whom were asleep — with a hammer.

After the assault, the suspects stole several items in the area and fled in a vehicle.

A 17-year-old victim was taken to a trauma center with a significant head injury.

“The victim who was taken to a trauma center is in stable condition and has a long road to recovery,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement released Friday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for that victim, identified as a 17-year-old high school student named Alex. In 10 hours, the page had already raised over $17,000 of a $25,000 goal.

The two other boys who were taken to a hospital and have since been released.

The suspects are described as males in their late teens or early 20s, deputies said. The motive for the attack has yet to be determined.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Sgt. Dee Baldwin at (831) 454-7635.

