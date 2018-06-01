ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — One man has died and a second person has been hospitalized after the two kite surfers went into distress in the waters of San Francisco Bay off of Alameda, according to authorities.

Alameda Fire received a call about two people kite surfing that were in distress shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to authorities.

When paramedics arrived at the location near Shell Gate Road and Shore Line Drive, they found that one of the kite surfers had dragged the other to shore. Paramedic began life-saving efforts, but the kite surfer, a male, was determined to be dead at the scene.

The other kite surfer was transported to a hospital in Alameda. So far there is no word on that person’s condition.

The East Bay Regional Park District and U.S. Coast Guard also responded.